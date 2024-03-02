Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.07% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $7,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $182,003.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,220.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $432,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,789,383.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $182,003.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,220.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,310 shares of company stock valued at $38,078,625 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX opened at $131.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $143.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.44.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NBIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.23.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

