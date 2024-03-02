Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,701,000 after purchasing an additional 16,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nordson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,530,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,995,000 after purchasing an additional 79,987 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,235,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,992,000 after purchasing an additional 88,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,873,000 after purchasing an additional 39,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $266.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $275.67.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.43.

In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $303,407.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,709.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,127 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

