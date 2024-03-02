Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 84.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $82.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.31. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $95.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Northern Trust

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.