Northern Trust Corp Acquires 5,117 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 807,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $58,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,153,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,785,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,445,000 after acquiring an additional 87,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,516,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,062,000 after acquiring an additional 124,930 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,977,000 after acquiring an additional 132,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,375,000 after acquiring an additional 37,374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $87.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.89. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $87.38.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

