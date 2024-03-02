Northern Trust Corp Acquires 61,582 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,441,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,582 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.13% of ATI worth $59,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATI. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in ATI by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,203,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $672,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ATI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,336,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ATI by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,827 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ATI in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,299,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ATI by 1,302.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,135,000 after purchasing an additional 662,166 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at ATI

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $77,034.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,858,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $268,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,007.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $77,034.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,858,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on ATI from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

ATI Trading Up 0.1 %

ATI stock opened at $49.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.21. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.80.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

