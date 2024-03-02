Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 398,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,678 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Atkore were worth $59,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 24.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,833,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,838,000 after buying an additional 752,889 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,126,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,082,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atkore by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atkore by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 8,685 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $1,503,112.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,354.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total value of $6,912,194.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,434,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 8,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $1,503,112.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,354.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,905 shares of company stock worth $21,452,800. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Stock Up 2.0 %

ATKR opened at $172.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.14 and a 1-year high of $173.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.02.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.05 million. Atkore had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

