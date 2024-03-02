Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,478,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.90% of New York Times worth $60,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in New York Times in the third quarter worth $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Times in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in New York Times in the second quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in New York Times in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in New York Times by 31.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

NYT opened at $43.14 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,706.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,396.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other New York Times news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $299,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,706.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,396.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,968 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NYT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New York Times currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

