Northern Trust Corp Has $55.38 Million Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,523,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group worth $55,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,930,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,387,000 after purchasing an additional 127,185 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 69.8% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 158,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 1.6 %

MUFG stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.61.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

