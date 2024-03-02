Northern Trust Corp Has $57.43 Million Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,646,005 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 255,473 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.11% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $57,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 263.7% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZION has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

In other news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 3,600 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $140,364.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,866 shares in the company, valued at $49,200,155.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,602,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $140,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,200,155.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,067 shares of company stock valued at $784,938. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

ZION stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average of $37.56. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $49.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.70%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

