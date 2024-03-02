Northern Trust Corp Has $58.14 Million Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,211,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,434 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.97% of Commerce Bancshares worth $58,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 429.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $51.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.78. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $62.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average is $50.07.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBSH shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $30,853.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $70,463.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,638.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $30,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,038 shares in the company, valued at $403,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,321 shares of company stock worth $1,509,087. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

