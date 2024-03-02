Northern Trust Corp Has $58.65 Million Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,154,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,103 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.62% of Dropbox worth $58,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 233.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 71,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 47.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Stock Performance

NASDAQ DBX opened at $24.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.77. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 434,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,129,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,087.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,129,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,055 shares of company stock valued at $392,935. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

