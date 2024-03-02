Northern Trust Corp Has $59.28 Million Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,837 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.31% of Maximus worth $59,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,588,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $641,366,000 after buying an additional 514,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,673,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 570,702 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after purchasing an additional 231,666 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,124,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,958,000 after purchasing an additional 204,796 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMS. StockNews.com upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James cut Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Maximus Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $83.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.20. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.39 and a 52 week high of $89.69.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 39.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $859,379.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at $428,021.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $859,379.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at $428,021.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $671,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,159.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.