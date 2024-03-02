Northern Trust Corp Has $60.83 Million Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,748,260 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,130 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.73% of American Airlines Group worth $60,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the airline’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the airline’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the airline’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $15.66 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.