Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.49% of Group 1 Automotive worth $55,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GPI opened at $272.23 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.33 and a 52-week high of $310.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.44 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPI. StockNews.com lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

