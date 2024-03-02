Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,699,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,743 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.97% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $56,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

HR opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.75. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $20.32.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -167.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HR

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.