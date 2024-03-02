Northern Trust Corp Sells 25,550 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,550 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in KBR were worth $57,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in KBR by 16.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in KBR by 71.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,308 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in KBR by 10.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in KBR by 11.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in KBR by 103.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KBR from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KBR opened at $59.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $65.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.29.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. KBR’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KBR’s payout ratio is -26.34%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

