Northern Trust Corp Sells 279 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618,171 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.97% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $56,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,409,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,697,000 after acquiring an additional 928,420 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after acquiring an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at $81,228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,027,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,240,000 after buying an additional 316,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 29.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,098,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,115,000 after buying an additional 251,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CFR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Compass Point cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.9 %

CFR stock opened at $107.54 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $132.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $523.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.09 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.