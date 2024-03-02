Northern Trust Corp Sells 558 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 487,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.34% of Meritage Homes worth $59,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 6.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 5.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 3.3% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH opened at $159.60 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $103.61 and a one year high of $179.68. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.44.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.20. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is currently 5.42%.

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $35,340.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,408.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $35,340.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,408.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $121,638.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,498 shares of company stock valued at $228,196. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTH has been the subject of several research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

