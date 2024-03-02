Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,955 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 369,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,955 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $63,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 19,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WTS opened at $206.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.25 and a 12 month high of $219.52. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total value of $65,112.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,400.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total value of $65,112.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,400.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,593 shares of company stock valued at $715,898. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

