Northern Trust Corp Sells 71,485 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,485 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $59,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

WH opened at $75.94 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.46 and a 200-day moving average of $76.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

