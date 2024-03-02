Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,474 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 639,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,474 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $57,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Haemonetics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,689,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $569,547,000 after acquiring an additional 35,797 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Haemonetics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,195,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,600,000 after buying an additional 173,113 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Haemonetics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 996,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,817,000 after buying an additional 50,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 991,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,409,000 after buying an additional 47,696 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Haemonetics stock opened at $74.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.34 and its 200-day moving average is $84.59. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $95.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $336.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.84 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

