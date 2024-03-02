Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $60,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in Lithia Motors by 35.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Lithia Motors by 32.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 0.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.40.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $299.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $331.96. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.59.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total transaction of $40,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.