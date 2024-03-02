Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,347 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.47% of Visteon worth $56,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Visteon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on VC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.64.

Visteon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VC opened at $112.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.65 and a fifty-two week high of $171.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.19.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $10.92. Visteon had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.