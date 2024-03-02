Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,425,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,682 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $56,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,714,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,678,000 after buying an additional 863,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,144,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,632,000 after buying an additional 428,579 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after buying an additional 2,875,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,087,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,683,000 after buying an additional 583,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,154,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000,000 after buying an additional 304,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 108.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.96.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

