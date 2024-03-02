Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Raised to $65.00 at Bank of America

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Bank of America from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NTNX. William Blair raised shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

NTNX opened at $64.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day moving average is $43.31. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 24,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $1,125,415.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,358,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 24,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $1,125,415.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,358,549.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,229 shares of company stock valued at $7,276,868. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 35,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Nutanix by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Nutanix by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

