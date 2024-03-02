Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Raised to $76.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.01% from the company’s current price.

NTNX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Nutanix from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Nutanix Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $64.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.31. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $65.83.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 24,439 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $1,125,415.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,358,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,404.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 24,439 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $1,125,415.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,358,549.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,229 shares of company stock valued at $7,276,868 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,981 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,465,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,421,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,373,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,417 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

