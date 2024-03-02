O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $137.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.81 and a 200-day moving average of $136.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.42 and a 52-week high of $153.78.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,800 shares of company stock worth $29,529,164 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

