O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,932 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 64.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,579,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,427 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,889,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,923 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 4,412.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 27.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,262 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the first quarter valued at about $9,905,000. 4.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.56.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

