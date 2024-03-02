O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,986 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 7,592.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,092,996 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,787 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,907,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 1,314.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 257,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 239,382 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,163,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,508,000 after acquiring an additional 79,832 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Price Performance

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. Enerplus Co. has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.98.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “tender” rating and set a $18.85 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.69.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

