O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 25,801 Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 286.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,801 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Worthington Enterprises worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 61,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 26,634 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 271.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 33,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 24,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

WOR stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.26. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.34. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WOR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Worthington Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

