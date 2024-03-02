O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 296,662 Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 253.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 413,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,662 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Ferroglobe worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 38.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Ferroglobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

NASDAQ GSM opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $852.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.00.

Ferroglobe Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Ferroglobe Profile

(Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.