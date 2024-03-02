O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 306 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.4 %

ROK opened at $289.17 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.11 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.85.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.57%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,637 shares of company stock worth $6,926,004. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

