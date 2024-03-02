O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 49,849 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,849 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 17,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 78,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,140,000. Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,741,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTG stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 61.72%. The firm had revenue of $284.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

