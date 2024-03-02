O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 110.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 57.7% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1,063.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 60.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 60.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR stock opened at $140.37 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $142.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.58.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Stories

