O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 136.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 48.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CSL. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.67.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $346.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $323.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.40. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $357.78.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.