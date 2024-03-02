O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Ferrari by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Ferrari by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $425.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $365.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.98. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $252.17 and a 12 month high of $430.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.00.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

