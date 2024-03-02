O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Quanex Building Products worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,797,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,959,000 after buying an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,584,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,647,000 after buying an additional 70,348 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 13.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,344,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,956,000 after buying an additional 162,588 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.6% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,250,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,920,000 after purchasing an additional 31,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,229,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark boosted their target price on Quanex Building Products from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Insider Transactions at Quanex Building Products

In other news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 4,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $148,644.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,574.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 4,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $148,644.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,009 shares in the company, valued at $152,574.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 28,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $911,131.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,331.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,962 over the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanex Building Products Stock Up 1.7 %

NX opened at $35.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34. Quanex Building Products Co. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $35.32.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.24. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $295.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.80%.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Read More

