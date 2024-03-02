O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 88,093 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,093 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 635.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

PTEN stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.22. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $16.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PTEN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

