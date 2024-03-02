O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 9,111 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,016.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,307,000 after acquiring an additional 468,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,113,000 after acquiring an additional 462,799 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 809.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 246,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after acquiring an additional 219,762 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,673,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,882,000 after acquiring an additional 218,605 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,238,000 after acquiring an additional 216,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of RDY stock opened at $74.86 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $53.01 and a 12-month high of $77.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.66 and a 200-day moving average of $68.97.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

