O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.89. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $82.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.26.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 104.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.