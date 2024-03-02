O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,218 shares of company stock worth $2,523,794 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.62.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC stock opened at $267.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.67. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $159.76 and a 1-year high of $268.41.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

