O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,286 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WF. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 11,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 64.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Stock Down 0.1 %

WF stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average is $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $34.28.

Woori Financial Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.4465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is a boost from Woori Financial Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Woori Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.65%.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

