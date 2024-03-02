O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

NASDAQ COKE opened at $830.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $879.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $759.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $495.11 and a 1-year high of $961.91.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $16.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.60%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

