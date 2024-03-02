O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of The RMR Group worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 930.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMR. TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

The RMR Group stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The RMR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $29.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $773.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.30.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $261.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.18 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 46.24%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

