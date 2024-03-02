O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 458.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $149.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.26. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $151.12. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROST

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.