O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,485 shares of company stock valued at $106,962,712 in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $291.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.06 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The company has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.81 and its 200 day moving average is $254.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Workday

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.