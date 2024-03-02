O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,043 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,760,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,796,000 after buying an additional 216,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MINISO Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,029,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,455,000 after purchasing an additional 127,537 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in MINISO Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,456,000 after purchasing an additional 265,483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MINISO Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,071,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,865,000 after purchasing an additional 455,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in MINISO Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MNSO opened at $18.94 on Friday. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

