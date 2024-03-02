O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 944.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 15,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 13,862 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 32.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 38.9% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,822,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,705,000 after buying an additional 509,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.40.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Targa Resources stock opened at $99.34 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 2.20.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $3,262,666.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $3,262,666.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,098 shares in the company, valued at $15,141,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,966 shares of company stock worth $7,987,215 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.