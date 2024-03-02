O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,349 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $1,068,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at THOR Industries

In other THOR Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $375,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,439,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of THO stock opened at $129.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.79. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $129.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.53.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on THOR Industries

About THOR Industries

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.