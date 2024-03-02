O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,760 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 278,304 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of GOLD opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.